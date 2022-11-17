Bill for restructuring, resource control ready — ATIKU





—PDP’ll win Lagos, 24 other states in 2023, says Ayu

By Jide Ajani, General Editor, John Alechenu & Olayinka Ajayi

FORMER Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, disclosed that a draft amendment bill for the restructuring of Nigeria was ready and would be introduced to lawmakers on the first day of sitting of the 10th Assembly, next year, as an Executive Bill.

Alhaji Abubakar also said that whereas he would not release the document now, Nigerians should be rest assured that issues of resource control, which continued to be a major talking-point in the restructuring sphere, as well as devolution of power and state police were on the card.

The PDP standard bearer spoke on a day National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, expressed confidence that the party would make history by displacing the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, not only in Lagos State but also in at least 24 other…





