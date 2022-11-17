Insecurity: Return home, Abia begs displaced people





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Government has donated cash, bags of rice and other food items to the displaced people of Amangwu community in Ohafia council area.

The government has also asked the displaced persons to return home as normalcy has been restored to the area.

Residents of Amangwu community had fled the area following the invasion of soldiers who were searching for their missing colleagues. Over 50 houses were burnt, scores of lives and properties were also lost as the residents lived in IDP camps in neighbouring communities.

Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu who presented the items during a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons , IDP, camp at the Okpocha square, Amaekpu community in Ohafia, condemned the unfortunate incident adding that the government is sympathetic of their predicament in living as refugees in a non war situation.

He assured that the Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu’s led administration is committed to the welfare of the people of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper