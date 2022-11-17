Man abducted on way to Lagos airport regains freedom





By Efe Onodjae

A 40-year-old man, Gbenga Maxwell Ajayi, who was abducted on his way to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, has regained his freedom.

The father of four was abducted last Friday, on boarding a commercial vehicle from Ijaye area of Lagos.

He regained his freedom the day after his abduction as his abductors noticed that he could not be useful for ritual purpose.

Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard at his Ijaye residence, Gbenga said he boarded a commercial vehicle whose occupants dozed off having inhaled perfume sprayed by the conductor in the bus.

The victim who was seen with bruises on his leg during Vanguard’s visit to his residence, said, “I can’t give details of what transpired while in the bus but what I noticed was that the conductor was waving money to everyone which resulted in us dozing off.

“I initially sent a message to my travel agent that I wanted to order for a Bolt taxi but I later discharged the rider when he opted…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper