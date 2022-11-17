Maritime workers issue 7-day strike notice 





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has issued a seven-day strike notice over the planned acquisition of Tin Can Island Container Terminal, TICT, and Bollore Transport and Logistics Nigeria Limited by Mediterranean Shipping Company, MSC.

The union lamented that the fate of workers and their welfare have been kept in the dark by the owners of the two firms; threatening to shut the ports’ operations of the affected at the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum should the management of the two companies fail to provide answers to its questions.

President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, faulted the continued refusal of TICT and Bollore to respond to inquiries by the union on the acquisition plan, lamenting that the union had first written to both companies on September 14, 2022, to know the fate of its members but the companies have since remained deliberately refused to engage the union.

He said, “As a result, We have no…





