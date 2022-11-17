Ohanaeze to Ndigbo: Vote credible leaders





By Emmanuel Iheaka

The leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged the Igbo to vote for only credible candidates in the forthcoming elections.

This was contained in the address of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, delivered at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Obiozor enjoined them to actively participate in the elections by collecting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), voting for good candidates, and protecting their votes.

He advised them to close ranks towards achieving a common goal.

His words: “We can only succeed as a people when we are determined to achieve a common purpose and such a time is now. Igbos have a rendezvous with destiny in 2023 and I am sure history will vindicate us.

Obiozor lamented the funding gap militating against the organization’s activities which has impeded the swift execution of projects and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper