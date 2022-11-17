Our N50bn endowment fund yielding fruit – Yabatech Rector as college graduates 7,554





By Mary Obaebor

THE Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Engineer Obafemi Omokungbe, has said the N50 billion endowment fund launched recently by the management of the institution is yielding positive results, as many individuals and corporate bodies are redeeming their pledges.

Briefing the press yesterday on the activities lined up for the 34th convocation of the college in Lagos, he said alumni of the institution in Europe have also bought into the idea. “It is a seed that will germinate very well. A lot of companies and individuals are honouring their pledges. I was in the United Kingdom few days ago with the chairman of the Governing Council where we met alumni who came from across Europe. It was well attended and donations were made in hard currencies . I cannot say how much that is in naira.

“At a forum with TETFund and FIRS managements, I also canvassed that they should buy into it and support us. It is evident that government alone cannot fund education….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper