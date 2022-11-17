



By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian US-based singer, Darlington Okoye popularly known as Speed Darlington has mocked Tiwa Savage for addressing her leaked sex tape in her new song.

Recall that Tiwa, in a new song titled, ‘Loaded,’ featuring Asake, revisited her 2021 sex tape scandal.

She sang in Yoruba in the music video released in November saying, “They planned against me, but sex tape can’t ruin my life.”

But, Darlington, in his Instagram story page on Wednesday, slammed Tiwa for addressing her leaked sex tape and dared her to release more videos.

Darlington, mimicking Tiwa, stated, “Sex tape ko ni ba aye mi je (sex ta pe can’t destroy my life).

“Na wetin this girl dey sing, wetin be her name? Tiwa Savage… sex take ko ni ba aye mi je.

“E go ba aye e je (it (sex tape) will destroy your life). Do more, release more make we see if e no go ba aye re je (release more sex tape let’s see if…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper