TAKEOVER: Maritime workers issue 7-day strike notice





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Lagos—The Maritime

Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has issued a seven-day strike notice over the planned acquisition of Tin Can Island Container Terminal, TICT, and Bollore Transport and Logistics Nigeria Limited by Mediterranean Shipping Company, MSC.

MWUN lamented that the fate of workers has been kept in the dark by the owners of the two firms, threatening to shut the ports’ operations at the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum should the management of the two companies fail to provide answers to its questions.

President-General of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju, faulted the refusal of TICT and Bollore to respond to inquiries by the Union on the acquisition plan, informing that the Union had first written to both companies on September 14, 2022, “to know the fate of its members but the companies have deliberately refused to engage the Union.

“As a result, we have no other option than to issue a seven-day ultimatum to both TICT and Bollore demanding to know…





