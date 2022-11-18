Abia 2023: Ogah doesn’t have our support – APC Leaders





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, has said that the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, who secured a court victory over the governorship ticket of the party, does not have their support.

The party leaders, who shunned Ogah’s celebration of his court victory on arrival from Abuja, explained that the absence of the Abia APC hierarchy at the event was a clear message to the former minister that his court victory meant nothing to his party.

Chairman of Abia APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, stated that Ogah was celebrating a dummy ticket which would serve him no good and questioned the rationale for such action.

His words; “It is an irony that Uche Ogah, who transferred his case to Abuja citing security challenges in Abia as pretext, has now returned to the same Abia to celebrate what he considers as court victory.

“The celebrant, Uche Ogah has demonstrated that he has no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper