Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka funds ‘life-changing operations’ for 120 kids in Nigeria





By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka has sponsored ‘life-changing operations’ for 120 children in Kano state.

BigShoe, the charity organisation who partnered with Saka to help poor children with medical operations, announced the sponsorship in a tweet on Thursday.

The organisation revealed that the children had their surgeries at the Prime Specialist Hospital in Kano.

“Proud to announce our newest BigShoe family member: @BukayoSaka87 In front of the World Cup 2022 we’ve covered 120 life-changing surgeries for children in Kano, Nigeria. A big thank you to the doctors and team of the Prime Specialist Hospital,” the tweet reads.

In his remark, Saka said he is always happy to help children facing challenges achieve their dreams.

“For me, every child has the same opportunity to achieve their dreams and if I can really do anything to help, it’s really important for me to do…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper