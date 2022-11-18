Credible polls: Obi-Datti charges Buhari, INEC to ‘walk the talk’





By John Alechenu

Abuja—The Obi-Datti

Media Office has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to back with action their promises of free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

The Media Office, which made the appeal in a statement in Abuja yesterday, described the assurances given by both men in separate engagements about their commitment to free, fair and credible polls as refreshing and encouraging for the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

The statement read: “President Buhari on a courtesy call at the palace of the Gbong Gwom of Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba last Tuesday said, ‘No election winner will be denied his mandate, irrespective of the party to which they belonged.

“In an open letter to Nigerians to mark 100 days to the Presidential election on February 25 2023, INEC boss, Prof Yakubu said on Thursday, “Once again, another General Election is upon us, the 7th since the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper