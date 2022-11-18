First Chinese spy extradited to US bags 20-yr jail term





Xu Yanjun

By Biodun Busari

The first Chinese spy to be extradited to the United States, Xu Yanjun for trial in 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday.

According to the US Justice Department, Xu was convicted in November 2021, of espionage – plotting to steal trade secrets from various US aviation and aerospace firms.

A US federal court in Cincinnati, Ohio, sentenced him on counts of conspiring and attempting to commit economic espionage and trade secret theft.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities reacted to the verdict on Thursday, saying the allegations against Xu are “untrue.”

Prosecutors had asked for a 25-year sentence to act as a warning against similar actions, but Xu’s lawyers argued in previous court filings that…





