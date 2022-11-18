How I survived overdose on hard drugs – Solidstar





Solidstar

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo, better known has Solidstar, has revealed how he nearly died of overdose when he was addicted to hard drugs.

The 34-year-old music star took to his Instagram page on Friday to narrate how he almost lost his life due to his high intake of pills, cigarettes, and ice.

He further urged his fans to do away with such drugs.

“I almost lost my life because of ice, pills and cigarettes.

“Stop drugs. If you can’t stop them all, smoke Igbo,” he wrote.

In 2019, Solidstar narrated how he had the opportunity of a second chance after surviving the horrible aftermath of drug abuse.

He claimed to have discovered, through the experience, that there is a thin line between life and death.

“There is a thin line between life and death.

“The incident that happened a few days ago showed how fragile I am by the overdose that led to me bleeding.

“Sincere apologies…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper