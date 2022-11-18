I’m satisfied with my dep gov’s performance in office —Ikpeazu





Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his Deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, and described him as his strong political ally and partner in progress.

Ikpeazu, who disclosed this during a solidarity visit by the Deputy Governor and members of a political family at the Government Lodge, Aba, further described Oko Chukwu as an emerging leader in the country with great potential whose future in leadership remains bright.

The Governor explained that with this family reunion, it has become clearer that the PDP will win the 2023 polls in the state.

He told the Deputy Governor that it was within his constitutional rights to run for the office of governor and commended him for his spirit of sportsmanship and decision to remain in PDP and to support the party in the 2023 polls.

Stressing that one of the keys to a successful political career is consistency, Ikpeazu challenged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper