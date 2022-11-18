Moses Simon, Finidi George ‘fight’ over Pepe’s jersey after 4-0 mauling





By Emmanuel Okogba

A mild drama played out after Nigeria’s humiliating 4-0 loss to Portugal on Thursday in what was a World Cup warm-up for the European nation.

While Nigerians were seething from the team’s failure to ‘fight’ on the field and consecutive friendly losses, assistant coach, Finidi George and forward, Moses Simon took the ‘fight’ to after regulation time.

As a post-game ritual, players exchange jerseys – which was what Simon and Portugese defender, Pepe were about doing when George was seen asking to get the jersey instead.

Although they were inaudible, George was clearly not pleased that Simon beat him to the jersey. The players, however, ended up having that jersey swap and walked away.

Two goals in each half wrapped up a commading display for the Euro 2016 Champions.

Members of the Super Eagles will watch the World Cup as spectators after they failed to qualify, losing to West African rivals Ghana on aggregate.

See video below…

Source: Vanguard Newspaper