NBS report: APC leaving behind poverty as legacy – PDP





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign has said the outgoing Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration was leaving behind an inglorious record of grinding poverty occasioned by an abysmal performance in education and health among other indices of development.

Special Assistant , Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, said this in response to the latest report by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics which says 63 percent of Nigerians are poor.

Shaibu explained that data released by governmental and nongovernmental organisations have underlined the fact that the number of Nigerians living in poverty is alarming but this latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics about the multidimensional height of our poverty level calls for concern.

This, he said is even more so that, in Buhari’s Nigeria, there have been no convincing measures being taken to indicate that anything concrete is being done about it.

He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper