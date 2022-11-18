NGX: Indices rise by 1.09% amid renewed bullish transactions





The domestic stock market ended the week on a positive note amid gains in the stocks of Tier-one banks and MTN Nigeria.

Specifically the the market capitalisation gained N262 billion or 1.09 per cent to close at N24.233 trillion from N23.971 trillion on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 481.51 points or 1.09 per cent to close at 44,492.73 from 44,011.22 recorded on Thursday.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 4.16 per cent.

Market sentiment, as measured by market breadth, was negative, as 19 stocks lost relative to 11 gainers.

Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N41.25 per share.

Union Bank followed with a gain 9.24 per cent to close at N6.50, while ABC Transport appreciated by 8.7 per cent to close at 25k per share.

Dangote Cement ewent up by 7.77 per cent to close at N238.50 per share.

Also, Mansard rose by 7.27 per cent to close at N1.77, while United Capital rose by 6.64 to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper