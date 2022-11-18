Zenith Tech Fair to attract global IT practitioners





The second edition of the Zenith Tech Fair, themed “Future Forward 2.0”, will be held on Tuesday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos.

Conceived in the mould of global technological events such as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and EmTech Asia, the Fair will showcase leading technology innovations that cut across different aspects of life, such as Artificial Intelligence, Computing, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, Big Data, FinTech, amongst others.

The two-day Fair will feature a welcome address by Jim Ovia, CFR, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank and opening remarks by Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc and Chairman, Body of Banks’ CEOs, Nigeria. The keynote address, “The Future of Banking: Digital Transformation Journey”, will be delivered by Brett King, a renowned futurist, bestselling author, award-winning speaker, Founder of Moven…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper