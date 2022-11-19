2023: Oshiomhole lauds Buhari for exhibiting genuine support for APC, Tinubu





Former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for demonstrating genuine support and the desired goodwill for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Oshiomhole made the commendation while addressing State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the president in Abuja on Friday.

The ex-APC national chairman said he was in the State House to express formal appreciation to the president for his determination and commitment to the APC ahead of the 2023 elections.

Oshiomhole, therefore, lauded the Nigerian leader for his resolve to remain at the forefront in the task of ensuring that the APC retains power for the sustenance and consolidation of its worthy legacies.

He expressed absolute confidence in the ability of the party’s flagbearer to have a landslide victory at the poll.

According to him, all the 23 APC governors are working…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper