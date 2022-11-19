2023: US based group to mobilize 100,000 Nigerians in Diaspora to support Peter Obi





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

A group of Nigerian professionals based in the United States of America, USA, has promised to mobilize no fewer than one hundred thousand of its members to support the presidential aspiration of Mr. Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, for the 2023 general elections.

The group, known as ‘Naija We Can’, said in Awka that the amount of support they intend to give would be the first of its kind in Nigeria since the commencement of the current democratic dispensation.

Mr. Conway Ekpo, a successful New York – based FinTech lawyer, who serves on the Naija We Can board, described the group as a well-focused political action committee whose aim is to look for the best for Nigeria.

Ekpo said: “Mr. Obi is the candidate electrifying young Nigerians and a powerful force ahead of Nigeria’s presidential election next February. He is energizing voters with messages of prudence and accountability that are amplified by an army of social media…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper