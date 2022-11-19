BSN to dedicate more Bible stories in sign language





The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) is set to dedicate 77 Chronological Bible Stories (CBS) in sign language for the deaf in the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Benjamin Mordi, BSN Manager, Media and Public Relations Officer, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement said that the event would take place on Nov. 26, in Ibadan, Oyo State, where the BSN had a deaf translation centre.

It said that the dedication would be chaired by the Prelate, Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Ekpeyoung Akpanika.

The statement added that the Director, Ecumenism, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Dr Testimony Onifade, would be the guest speaker.

It said that the Sign Language Bible, which is in video format and available on memory stick, was designed to meet the scripture needs of those with hearing challenges.

The statement said that the Bible stories, though expensive, were being distributed free of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper