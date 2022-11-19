FG blames crude oil theft on worsening unemployment situation





The Federal Government has attributed the menace of crude oil theft to the worsening unemployment situation in the country.

Dr Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, said this while declaring open the 8th Meeting of the National Employment Council on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Olajide Oshundun, the Head, Press and Public Relations, quoted the minister as saying this in

Ngige, who is the chairman of the council, said that oil theft has made Nigeria to become a mendicant nation, resorting to begging for survival.

According to him, this menace has hampered the efforts of the federal government towards creating jobs for the country’s teeming youthful population.

“I am aware that you people know that we are at a very critical stage in our nation’s life. We have economic problems all over the world, but our own in Nigeria is self inflicted. Our main source of revenue is oil.

“But, in the oil sector, two things are happening. One, Nigeria is not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper