Fire guts several houses, worship centre in Benin





Several houses, including a worship centre, were on Thursday evening, gutted by fire at Owan community in Ovia South West local government area, near Benin, in Edo.

Eyewitnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident was caused by a petroleum laden tanker which fell and spilled its content, bursts into flames consuming buildings and shops including a church along the Benin-Akure axis of the community.

An eyewitness, Mr Mathew Fapohunda, told NAN in a telephone interview that “the incident happened between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday.

“A tanker carrying petroleum product from Benin heading towards Akure fell into a gutter and burst into flames.

“We didn’t have the opportunity to verify the content of the truck as people ran for their lives.

“We were helpless but we quickly contacted the Okomu oil palm company which sent their fire fighter truck.

“Though they put out the fire but not before several houses, shops and a church along…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper