Gunmen kill two Ebubeagu Security operatives, injure many in Ebonyi





By Peter Okutu

No fewer than two members of Ebubeagu operatives outfit were shot dead by unknown gunmen at the popular Ebebe junction, along Ogbaga road in Abakaliki.

The incident, which took place on Friday night, caused palpable fears among indigenes of the State as many were seen scampering for safety.

Vanguard gathered that many were injured, following the incident. An eyewitness stated that: “It was last night around 9.30 p.m. I passed through that place and a full complement of Ebubeagu operatives cordoned the location.

“The victims were taken to the Alex Ekuweme Federal Teaching hospital, Abakaliki, FETHA 2, and before they could get there, two of the victims died while others with bullet injuries are now receiving treatment.

“Everybody around the location of the incident, went inside their houses for fear of becoming victims.”

The shooting of the Ebubeagu Security operatives took place few metres away from the Police Headquarters and the Old…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper