Imo ends Monday sit-at-home, editors thumb up for Uzodimma 





Governor Hope Uzodinma

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—There is no doubt that some concerned citizens have not easily forgotten how Imo State successfully played host to a number of groups, in the past weeks, which came in quick succession.

Apart from the previous gathering of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, the state, and by extension, Governor Hope Uzodimma, played host to the Nigeria Police Force.

The security egghead’s were in Imo State, for a retreat in Owerri and President Muhammadu Buhari, personally declared the event open. Alongside the President were many eminent Nigerians and high government officials, including all the Service Chiefs.

While the Catholic Bishops uplifted the people, state and government to God in prayers, the police not only promised to do more, to secure the state and the citizenry, but also gave the Governor, what they called “Award of Excellence, in recognition of his support to the security agencies and…





