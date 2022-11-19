Joe Nwokedi to Soludo: We’re still yearning for Peter Obi era in Anambra





By Prisca Sam-Duru

President, Anambra State Indigenous Lawyers Forum, Joe Nwokedi, has advised Anambra State governor, Charles Soludo to improve on Mr Peter Obi’s investments that brought massive development to Anambra state, rather than describe it as ‘worth next to nothing’.

Nwokedi who spoke during Arise TV interview interview, stated that as an Anambra State indigene who was also in charge of young professionals during Obi’s administration everyone witnessed a better Anambra under Obi.

“We were all there when Peter Obi was the governor and when that investment was made, we were all aware of it. We appreciated and applauded it as a welcome development”, he said, adding that “There were also some other investments and we were aware that the governor was thinking about the future not just the present. You don’t just run a government as if everything will end up with you. And when others were embezzling, he was investing, and when others were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper