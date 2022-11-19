NSE urges FG, stakeholders collaboration on policy enforcement





The Nigeria Society of Engineers has called on the Federal Government to collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure implementation and enforcement of policies to sustain the advancement of communication and digital economy.

The NSE President, Mr Tasiu Wudil, made the appeal in a communique issued on Saturday in Abuja.

The call is one of the recommendations advanced by the society at the end of its 55th National Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja.

The conference, tagged “ABUJA 2022”, held from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2022, with the theme “Advancing the Frontiers of Communication and Digital Economy in Nigeria”.

According to Wudil, this will sustain the advancement of communication and digital economy as well as strengthen MDAs, enforce compliance of laws and regulations, also create public awareness.

Other recommendations included the need for government to increase investment and partnership in the provision of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper