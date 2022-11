Secretary to Delta State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah (left); making his speech shortly after receiving the Governor-of-the-Year Award on behalf of Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of PDP, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, at the 2022 NewTelegraph Newspapers Awards in Lagos on Friday night. With him are his wife, Pepetua Ukah (2nd left), Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu (2nd right); MD, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh (3rd right) and Chief Press Secretary to Delta Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has been conferred with New Telegraph Newspapers Governor-of-the-Year 2022 award.

The award was given to the governor by Telegraph Publishing Company Ltd, publishers of New Telegraph titles.

Receiving the award at an impressive event held at Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, Okowa dedicated the honour to the people of Delta for the opportunity to serve,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper