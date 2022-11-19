Oldest player at 2022 World Cup 2022 Qatar





The goalkeeper of the Mexico national team, Alfredo Talavera, is the oldest player who is likely to participate in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Across all the squads, he was born before the likes of Pepe from Portugal, by a single year and Dani Alves from Brazil.

Veteran players at Qatar 2022

There are a number of legends of the Beautiful Game making the trip, in what is (surely) going to be their last FIFA showpiece tournament. Brazilian Thiago Silva, who has 38 years behind him, and there is also Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric (former teammates at Real Madrid), as well as the América goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa.

Ochoa and Ronaldo will play in their fifth World Cup in Qatar 2022, while Alves will feature for the third time after participating in 2010 and 2014, but being left out of the squad for Russia 2018.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper