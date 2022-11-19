[Video] Why I almost had high blood pressure using social media – Tinubu





Bola Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he stopped using social media because he almost had high blood with the verbal attacks against him.

Tinubu revealed he has been subjected to malicious abuse and had to cease engaging with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram which are the most used social media in the country.

Read also:

Allow court determine allegations against Tinubu, shun blackmail – Lawyers

Delta APC youth directorate rallies youths as Buhari, Tinubu, Omo – Agege storm Warri

APC must go, its policies ‘ve destroyed the country – Oborevwori

He said this in a video posted on Twitter by one of his political allies, Ademola Oshodi.

In the footage, the former Lagos State governor said he became furious whenever he had to read the things written about him on social media.

I get high blood pressure reading on social media — Tinubu The presidential candidate of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper