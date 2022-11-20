2023: Sanusi rallies 10,000 landlords, OPC, Agbekoya, others for Tinubu





Chief Dotun Sanusi, Otun-Apesinola of Ibadanland, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, can foster sustainable growth and development in Nigeria.

Sanusi made the assertions at a solidarity rally held in support of Tinubu’s presidential bid at Ilaji Resorts in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally was organised by Sanusi, the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resorts.

NAN reports that Sanusi had mobilised no fewer than 10,000 members of Odu’a Peoples Congress(OPC), Agbekoya Solidarity Movement of Nigeria and Landlord Volunteer Groups for Tinubu’s presidential bid.

Sanusi said he would continue to mobilise for Tinubu to become the president, adding that he was the most competent among all the presidential candidates.

“Now that we are operating under borrowed economy, we need somebody that has intellectual capacity. We need somebody that can see opportunities where others…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper