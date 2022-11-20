Anambra govt gives politicians 2-week ultimatum over campaign billboards





By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, has given the various political parties and their candidates for the 2023 elections two weeks to pay for the billboards mounted across the state or have them defaced.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo had earlier complained that some of the billboards were almost causing obstruction, an indication that his government is not comfortable with them.

The ultimatum given to the political parties, which will end on December 5, therefore, did not come as a surprise.

Managing Director of ANSAA, Mr. Tony Ujubuonu, while announcing the two -week ultimatum, directed the political parties and their candidates to ensure they pay for all their campaign billboards or be prepared to face the wrath of the agency.

A statement from the agency read in part: “The Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, through a letter…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper