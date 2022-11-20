‘Fuji: A Opera’ returns with ‘Fuji Vibrations’





By Ayo Onikoyi

Fuji: A Opera, the multi-dimensional entertainment platform, is back, bigger and better than ever with ‘Fuji Vibrations.’ On December 8th, Fuji Vibrations is set for a one-of-a-kind live music experience showcasing exceptional talents from the Fuji world for one night only. 10 acts are expected to perform on one single stage at Muri Okunola Park, one of Lagos’ most iconic music venues.

The live music concert will feature a fantastic line-up of Fuji artists, including Alhaji Sefiu Alao, KS1 Malaika, Taye Currency, King Saheed Osupa, and the Mayegun of Egbaland, K1 De Ultimate, paired with emerging Fuji talents to create dynamic sounds.

‘Fuji: A Opera’ premiered in December 2020 at the Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos. Over 20,000 people attended, ranging from schoolchildren to culture custodians and other corporate and social Nigerians.

‘Fuji Vibrations’ is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper