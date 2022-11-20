Kwankwaso woos Afenifere

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos
The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has uneveiled his agenda to the leadership of the socio-political group, New Afenifere, in Lagos, seeking its support ahead of the 2023 presidential election scheduled to hold in February.
Kwankwaso sought the support when he met the leadership at a strategic meeting on Sunday at Ikeja GRA, Lagos.
Recall that Afenifere was formed as a socio-cultural organization for the Yoruba people of Nigeria, with Chief Abraham Adesanya as its pioneer leader and Chief Bola Ige as deputy leader.
Read Also: PDP crisis: We’re now Integrity Group — Wike, allies
Other founding members were Pa Onasanya, Reuben Fasoranti, Adegbonmire, Okurounmu Femi, Ganiyu Dawodu, Olanihun Ajayi, Olu Falae, Adebayo…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper