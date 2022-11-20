Kwankwaso woos Afenifere





Rabiu Kwankwaso(2nd right); Ademola Ayoade, National Vice Chairman, South West NNPP; Kwankwaso’s running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa(2nd left) and others at the meeting.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has uneveiled his agenda to the leadership of the socio-political group, New Afenifere, in Lagos, seeking its support ahead of the 2023 presidential election scheduled to hold in February.

Kwankwaso sought the support when he met the leadership at a strategic meeting on Sunday at Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Recall that Afenifere was formed as a socio-cultural organization for the Yoruba people of Nigeria, with Chief Abraham Adesanya as its pioneer leader and Chief Bola Ige as deputy leader.

Other founding members were Pa Onasanya, Reuben Fasoranti, Adegbonmire, Okurounmu Femi, Ganiyu Dawodu, Olanihun Ajayi, Olu Falae, Adebayo…





