Man kills mother-in-law, worshipper inside Lagos church





By Efe Onodjae and Mathew Johnson

A 38-year-old man Jimoh Jogbo, stormed an undisclosed church in the Lekki area of Lagos and allegedly attacked his mother-in-law, resulting in her death.

Another worshipper, Jamiu Sakire, 40, who attempted to raise the alarm, also had his life snuffed out of him by the suspect.

Preliminary investigation by the Police revealed that the suspect had carnal of his wife’s 14- year- old younger sister.

His mother-in-law was said to have refused to bow to entreaties by the suspect, insisting rather, that the case would be reported to the Police for justice to prevail.

The attack on her was said to be an apparent bid to stop her from carrying out her threat.

The suspect’s wife Modupe Bolaji reported the matter to Policemen at the Akodo division .

She said her husband left their apartment on Olodana street, Orofun Town, Ibeju Lekki, and stormed the church at about 1 am, while they were preparing for a prayer section.

She gave…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper