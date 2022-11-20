PDP crisis: We’re still open to reconciliation – G5 govs, others





By Dapo Akinrefon

Five governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and some aggrieved party leaders, on Sunday, said they are still open to reconcilation within the party.

They also announced the formation of the Integrity Group.

Recall that the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike have been at daggers drawn over removal of Ayu and the need for the South to produce the party’s National Chairman.

The G5 governors and some party leaders issued a communique after its strategic meeting in Lagos.

Addressing newsmen after its closed door meeting, former Plateau State Governor, Mr Jonah Jang said it has not closed its door on reconciling with Atiku.

Reading the communique, Jang said: “We have reviewed the issues in our party and we, therefore, stand on the position we took at our last meeting in PortHarcourt and we hereby reiterate our position that the window for reconcilation in our great party,…





