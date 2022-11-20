POWER SECTOR: What Atiku must do to get it right





By Chris Ekpenyong

The erratic power supply in Nigeria is generally believed to be the bane of economic and industrial development in the country.

Many factors including government inconsistent and misguided power reform policies; inefficiency in power generation, transmission, distribution and consumption; and the incompetent work force of energy companies have been the reason for the near collapse of the sector.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, but also has one of the widest energy gaps in the world.

With a growing population, Nigeria urgently needs to improve its power sector.

The country’s current installed capacity is reported at 12,500 megawatts, but in practice is only 3,200 megawatts.

The government’s aim is to boost electricity access from 45% today to 90% by 2030 which will drive even more demand.

Government privatized part of the power sector in 2013, hoping to promote efficiency, attract private investment, and increase generation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper