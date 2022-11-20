Shun temptations to disrupt 2023 elections, youths told





The Managing Director, Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Abubakar Umar, has urged youths in the country to contribute in making the 2023 electiond violence-free.

Umar who gave the advice on Saturday in Kaduna also admonished the youth to resist the temptation of some politicians to use them to cause violence and disruption of the elections.

The managing director made the appeal during the 4th anniversary lecture organised by Kaduna Youth for Good Governance, with the theme ‘Youth and 2023 General Elections: Call for Violence Free Conduct’.

He said government should also ensure that the electoral process was seamless, so as to leave a good legacy of strengthening the country’s democracy.

According to him, government should commence mass engagement with the youth to sensitise them on the need for peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections.

He noted that youths were critical in any elections, as such must be given priority to ensure free and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper