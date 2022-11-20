UK encouraging return of Nigerian artefacts – High Commissioner





British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing

British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing has said that the United Kingdom is encouraging institutions and facilities in possession of the Benin artefacts to return them to Nigeria.

Laing made this known on Sunday in Abuja during her guest appearance at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum, stating that the UK government has facilitated the return of many of the artefacts.

She said that the UK is also in talks with Nigerian authorities on how they can reach an agreement to protect the Benin bronzes.

“In terms of the returns, in the UK, we have a slightly different system in some countries. So, it is the individual Museum, the trustees of that museum, who decide on whether they can return or want to return artifacts.

“So for example, the Horniman Museum in the UK recently returned 72 Benin artifacts, Cambridge University returned the cockerel, called The Okukor, a beautiful cultural…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper