World’s longest-serving president, Obiang, seeks re-election





President Teodoro Obiang Nguema seized power 1979



The world’s longest-serving president is seeking re-election to continue his 43-year rule in Equatorial Guinea.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, 80, has presided over a regime marked by alleged human rights abuses including torture and disappearances.

Some opposition candidates are standing, but they are not expected to win.

The president has a strong grip on the oil-rich nation, with family members in key government roles.

His eccentric son, who serves as the country’s Vice-President, Teodoro “Teodorin” Nguema Obiang Mangue, has enjoyed a lavish lifestyle in the US and Europe, and even owns an expensive crystal-covered glove which was once owned by Michael Jackson, according to the UK authorities.

The “elections are merely cosmetic”, Professor Ana Lúcia Sá told the BBC.

“Nothing will change,” Professor Sá, who specialises in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper