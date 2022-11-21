2023 Elections: I’m Certain PDP Will Win from top to bottom





— Former minister

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Director General Sokoto state PDP Gubernatorial campaign council and former minister of Transport Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman says his is certain that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will sweep the polls from top to bottom and emerge victorious in 2023 general elections.

The former minister also while mocking APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said ” PDP Presidential candidate has never mistake calling our party, PDP as APC.

He described Atiku as the most experience, vibrant and successful of all the candidates seeking the presidential office in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The former minister who if recent defected to PDP from APC said ” our optimism is driven by the unprecedented support enjoyed by party in the state. “Sokoto people have moved to the right with us and APC is on the left”, he pointed out.

” Democracy is a game numbers and followership. Our prayer and hope is that we will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper