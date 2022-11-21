ASUU threatens to skip sessions missed during strike over ‘no-work, no-pay’





Egufe Yafugborhi

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to skip backlog of academic sessions halted by their seven months strike if federal government persists on the no work no pay rule.

ASUU members, mainly of University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Chapter, Rivers state, after a special congress and protest rally on Monday argued that the policy does not apply to them because they have picked up from where they down tools seven months ago and currently clearing the backlogs of work, combining two sessions.

Chairman, ASUU, Uniport, Dr. Uzoma Chima, said, “Today’s special congress and protest rally is to express our dissatisfaction with recent attempt by federal government of Nigeria to reduce university lecturers to daily pay casual workers.

“Because we know that there is nowhere in the world where university lecturers are treated as casual workers. So, today we invited parents, and students to let them know the state of things since after the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper