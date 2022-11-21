Earthquake kills over 40, injures many in Indonesia 





Rescuers making efforts to save persons trapped in the damaged buildings (Photo: BBC)

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 44 people have been killed while hundreds were injured as a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit an island of Java, Indonesia on Monday.

According to NDTV, thousands of buildings have been destroyed by the landslide.

The quake was centred in the Cianjur region of West Java but felt as far away as the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Read also:

Italy’s earthquake felt in several countries

250 people killed in Afghanistan earthquake

World Cup: England, Wales, others opt out of wearing One Love armband

“There have been dozens of people killed. So far, 44 people have died,” said Adam, a spokesman for the local administration in Cianjur town.

He said as many as thousands of houses could have been damaged in the quake.

Herman Suherman, the local administration chief in the town worst…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper