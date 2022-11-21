Hospital detains Pastors son over N1.6m medical bill





…As father solicits financial aid

By Steve Oko

Pastor Paul Nwachukwu of the Assemblies of God Church, Amita Isiagu in Ebonyi State, has appealed for urgent financial support to enable him defray the N1.6 million medical bill of his son.

His son, ThankGod Nwachukwu, 14, is currently detained at the Holy Child Orthopedic Hospital, Agbani Road Enugu following the inability of the family to pick up his medical bill.

Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard, the father of six said that the family had gone through unpleasant moments since the ugly incident happened one year ago.

He said that his son, a JS 2 student of Echele Amita Secondary School Isiagu, was knocked down by a hit-and-run motorcyclist on November 6, 2021 while the boy was returning from band practice in the church.

According to the Man of God, the motorcyclist who was said to be driving without light fled the scene after shattering the ankle bone of the victim.

“We later found him ( the motorcyclist)…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper