Just in: NMA declares indefinite strike over kidnapped doctors in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigerian Medical Association , Cross River state has declared a total and indefinite strike following the kidnap of two of their members , Dr Omini and Dr Egong on Friday 18th November along Calabar-Ikom Highway , Okomita – Uyanga axis ( Akampka) in the state.

The decision Vanguard learned was taken during an emergency general meeting held late night on Sunday in Calabar.

In a release signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the association, Dr Felix Archibong and Dr Etim Amaku respectively, made available to Vanguard it stated that following the deliberations concerning the matter at hand, members unanimously agreed to activate strike protocol.

They stated that following the activation of the reviewed “Strike Protocol” which provides for a window of 48hours by NMA-CRS to government to secure the unconditional release of their kidnapped member/dependant failing which they have no other option than to embark on a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper