PFSO ‘Explores synergy for sustainable port security’ for annual confab





By Godwin Oritse

The Port Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria (PFSOFN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMISA) has concluded plans for this year’s edition of its annual National Conference themed ‘Exploring Synergies for Sustainable Port Security’.

In a statement by Mr. Adewole Gege, the Forum’s Vice Chairman, a former General Manager, Security, Nigerian Ports Authority and retired Army officer, Col. Jamil Tahir is billed to be the Conference speaker, amongst other security experts.

The Conference according to Gege will amongst other things assemble Port Facility Security officers (PFSOs) from across the country, National Security Organizations (NSOs) and maritime stakeholders for capacity building, professional development through peer reviews and syndicate exercises with the overall objective of engendering efficient port security system.

The gathering will further provide an impetus for enhancing the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper