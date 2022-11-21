Presidential Amnesty: Why ex-militants not gainfully employed after training – Ndiomu





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) has attributed the high number of unemployed trained ex-agitators to the lack of required job competencies

Gen. Ndiomu also contended that: “the training does not produce the required expertise in the former militants which in turn make them ton end up not having gainful employment.

The PAP boss stated this when he visited the Minister of Foreign Affairs,

Geoffrey Onyeama, in his office in Abuja.

He said, “Another thing we have also noticed about the programme in the past, was the fact that the trainings did not produce the required expertise in these individuals, so for that reason many of them did not end up in gainful employment.

“And often times these category of people end up constituting nuisance to the society because they are not employed and so we continue to hear the incidence of pipeline vandalization and other things for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper