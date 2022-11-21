‘Proactiveness, intelligence gathering ‘ll enhance fight against terrorism’





President , 02 January 1973 NDA intakes , Major General Abdulmalik Giwa ( r) signing the register shortly after declaring the annual AGM open, while a member of the team watches

By Efe Onodjae

President, 02 January 1973 Nigerian Defence Academy Intakes , Maj. Gen Abdulmalik Giwa, weekend, urged the Military to be more proactive and gather more intelligence, in the fight against terrorism.

He gave the assertion during an interview with journalists at the Annual General Meeting of the 02 January 1973 NDA intakes, held at the Officers Mess of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Oshodi Lagos.

Though he lauded the efforts of the Military in the fight so far, saying they had not been doing badly, but he added that more efforts were needed to totally defeat terrorists .

He noted that the challenges faced by members of his set while in service was quite different from that faced by the present day Military, both in terms of population, war …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper