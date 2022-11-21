Qatari youth, Ghanim Al Muftah recites Quranic verse at World Cup opening ceremony





American author Morgan Freeman and Qatari youth Ghanim Al Muftah

By Biodun Busari

Qatari youth Ghanim Al Muftah recited a Quranic verse at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2022 World Cup on the grounds of Al-Bayt Stadium, Qatar on Sunday.

Al Muftah, in the ceremony of the World Cup, had a dialogue with the renowned American actor Morgan Freeman.

It was the first time a Quranic recitation featured in the opening ceremony of the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

The 20-year-old Qatari recited verse 13 of Surat Al-Hujurat:

يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَـٰكُم مِّن ذَكَرٍۢ وَأُنثَىٰ وَجَعَلْنَـٰكُمْ شُعُوبًۭا وَقَبَآئِلَ لِتَعَارَفُوٓا۟ ۚ…





