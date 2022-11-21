Qatari youth, Ghanim Al Muftah recites Quranic verse at World Cup opening ceremony

By Biodun Busari
Qatari youth Ghanim Al Muftah recited a Quranic verse at the opening ceremony of the FIFA 2022 World Cup on the grounds of Al-Bayt Stadium, Qatar on Sunday.
Al Muftah, in the ceremony of the World Cup, had a dialogue with the renowned American actor Morgan Freeman.
Read also:
- Qatar World Cup: Ban on alcoholic drinks unnecessary – Orji Kalu
- 15,000 facial-recognition cameras to monitor Qatar World Cup – Organisers
- Terror alert: We notified FG — UK envoy, Laing
It was the first time a Quranic recitation featured in the opening ceremony of the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
The 20-year-old Qatari recited verse 13 of Surat Al-Hujurat:
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَـٰكُم مِّن ذَكَرٍۢ وَأُنثَىٰ وَجَعَلْنَـٰكُمْ شُعُوبًۭا وَقَبَآئِلَ لِتَعَارَفُوٓا۟ ۚ…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper