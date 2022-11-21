Why ASUU is against Ngige – Labour expert





…Begs Buhari for prerogative of mercy on no work, no pay

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A former Director of Productivity Measurement and Labour Standard, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dan Nebragho has attributed the allegation of bias by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige to the hitherto lax implementation of the provisions of the labour laws.

Nebragho has also appealed to the Federal Government to consider bending backwards as it did in 2020 when it released to ASUU, a back log of nine months salary caught in the web of the no-work, no pay policy.

In a statement in Abuja Sunday, the Labour Relations Expert, who was also Nigeria’s representatives at the African Regional Labour Centre Headquarters, Zimbabwe, observed that Ngige’s decision to resort to a strict implementation of the provisions of the Trade Disputes Act and Trade Union Act hitherto treated with levity is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper